State Health Officials Offering Free Zika Testing For Underinsured Pregnant Women In The Valley
State health officials are letting pregnant women in the Rio Grande Valley know that they can be tested for the Zika virus for free. The notice follows new recommendations the Texas Health Department issued this week for Zika testing.

The recommendations were issued amid word that officials are investigating three new cases of Zika in Cameron County believed to have been transmitted locally. The recommendations urge pregnant women in their first and second trimesters to be tested for the mosquito-borne virus. That testing at state health clinics is free for Valley women who are uninsured or underinsured.

