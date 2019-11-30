State Jail Inspectors Spot 4 Violations In Cameron County Jail

The Cameron County jail has been found in violation of several state jail regulations.

An inspection by the Texas Commission on Jail Standards this month flagged four issues the Carrizales-Rucker Detention Center needs to fix to come into compliance.

The most serious violation was a failure to inspect a fire alarm panel to ensure it was working properly. The commission’s report also said the jail was not adhering to daily sanitation practices, jailers were not conducting regular face-to-face observations of inmates, and that some inmates were not allowed the required one hour of dayroom time.

Cameron County Sheriff Omar Lucio says jail staff is taking steps to bring the jail up to state standards.