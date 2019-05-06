State Legislature Slow To Act On Vaccine Bills Amid Measles Crisis

Some bills dealing with state vaccination policies are having trouble building momentum in the Texas Legislature.

The Texas Department of State Health Services says 15 of the more than 700 cases of measles reported nationwide this year are in Texas. A Senate bill would require state health officials to publish the immunization opt-out rates for individual public schools, as opposed to entire districts plus private schools.

A House bill would allow child care facilities to provide their immunization opt-out rates for interested parents.