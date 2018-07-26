State Media: Syrian Troops Enter Southern Town

(AP) – Syrian state media is reporting that government forces have entered the town of Quneitra in the Golan Heights and reached the frontier with the Israeli-occupied part of the region. The government-controlled Syrian Central Military Media said troops raised the flag on the frontier Thursday afternoon.

The SCMM posted photographs from inside the town, where homes have been left badly damaged since wars with Israel decades ago. Syrian troops have been on the offensive against insurgents in the country’s southwest for weeks and have captured much of the area all the way to the Jordanian border and to the frontier with Israel.