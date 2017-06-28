Home LOCAL State Monitor Named To Oversee Troubled Donna School District
Citing a lack of sufficient internal controls, the Texas Education Agency has appointed a monitor to oversee the operations of the Donna school district. The move follows an investigation into several recent corruption scandals that have tarnished the district.

According to the Advance News Journal, the T-E-A named Linda Romeros, the former longtime chief financial officer with the McAllen ISD, as the state monitor over the Donna ISD.

In notifying the district of its decision, the T-E-A pointed to the convictions of two former school board members for extorting money from a school district contractor. It also cited the lawsuit that resulted from four school board members punishing school district employees who were seen as political opponents.

Romeros will be in the Donna school district for an undetermined amount of time.

