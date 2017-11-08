State Of Emergency Declared In New Orleans

(AP) – Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards has declared a state of emergency for New Orleans with the city’s water-pumping system malfunctioning and needing repairs as more rain is in the forecast.

The governor’s office said Thursday’s declaration is a precautionary measure amid concerns that the malfunctioning pumps leave New Orleans more vulnerable to flooding.

Mayor Mitch Landrieu’s office said in a news release early Thursday the city has lost service to one of its turbines, which powers most of the pumping stations that service the East Bank of New Orleans. Landrieu said that means the system’s capacity to drain storm water from the streets has been diminished.

Heavy rain on Saturday led to flooding in many parts of New Orleans.

The emergency declaration authorizes the state to assist the city in response work.