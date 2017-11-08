Home NATIONAL State Of Emergency Declared In New Orleans
State Of Emergency Declared In New Orleans
NATIONAL
0

State Of Emergency Declared In New Orleans

0
0
Capture-8
now viewing

State Of Emergency Declared In New Orleans

170810162801-jeffrey-lord-1024×576
now playing

Lord Says He Respects CNN, Disagrees With Firing

President Donald Trump Address to Congress
now playing

Trump-McConnell Feud Does Little To Jumpstart Stalled Agenda

Venezuela_Political_Crisis_91763.jpg-edff2
now playing

Venezuelan Leader Wants Meeting With Trump

stock-photo-map-view-of-reynosa-mexico-319043333
now playing

Nine Dead In Reynosa Prison Fight

Wang Yi
now playing

China Appeals For Calm On Korean Peninsula

arrest made
now playing

Fifth Suspect Apprehended In McAllen Murder

donald trump and kim jung un
now playing

Trump Defends Comments On North Korea

police20lights20generic
now playing

San Benito Cop Charged With Burglary, Drunk Driving

homicide-investigatin
now playing

Remains In Septic Tank Being Linked To A More Than Decade-Old Murder

TEXAS
now playing

Texas Cuts Aid To 'colonias' After Years Of Offering Help

(AP) – Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards has declared a state of emergency for New Orleans with the city’s water-pumping system malfunctioning and needing repairs as more rain is in the forecast.
The governor’s office said Thursday’s declaration is a precautionary measure amid concerns that the malfunctioning pumps leave New Orleans more vulnerable to flooding.
Mayor Mitch Landrieu’s office said in a news release early Thursday the city has lost service to one of its turbines, which powers most of the pumping stations that service the East Bank of New Orleans. Landrieu said that means the system’s capacity to drain storm water from the streets has been diminished.
Heavy rain on Saturday led to flooding in many parts of New Orleans.
The emergency declaration authorizes the state to assist the city in response work.

Related posts:

  1. Pharr Joins McAllen In Lawsuit Against New State ‘Public Property Law’
  2. AP Exclusive: Maggot Case Gives Rare Look At Neglect Probes
  3. Texas Cuts Aid To ‘colonias’ After Years Of Offering Help
  4. Spin-Off Investigation Nabs Starr County Juvenile Probation Officer
Related Posts
170810162801-jeffrey-lord-1024×576

Lord Says He Respects CNN, Disagrees With Firing

Zack Cantu 0
President Donald Trump Address to Congress

Trump-McConnell Feud Does Little To Jumpstart Stalled Agenda

Zack Cantu 0
donald trump and kim jung un

Trump Defends Comments On North Korea

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video