State Permit Issued To Proposed LNG Terminal At Port Of Brownsville

The second of three liquified natural gas companies proposing export terminals at the Port of Brownsville has been awarded a state operating permit.

The Houston Chronicle reports the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality Wednesday issued an air pollution permit to Texas LNG. In so doing, the TCEQ toughened the air quality standards, which the company agreed to comply with. But environmental opponents claim the permit falls short of what’s needed to protect surrounding neighborhoods, as well as the recreational and ecotourism economies of the Lower Valley.

The state permit for Texas LNG comes about a month after the first was issued to Annova LNG. The state is still reviewing Next Decade’s Rio Grande LNG project. All three projects have already won federal approval to operate.