Home NATIONAL State Police: 3 Dead, Including Deputy
State Police: 3 Dead, Including Deputy
NATIONAL
0

State Police: 3 Dead, Including Deputy

0
0
SHOOTING POLICE CRIME
now viewing

State Police: 3 Dead, Including Deputy

ABORTION LEGISLATION
now playing

House Votes To Compile Data On Complications From Abortions

TRANSGENDER BATHROOM
now playing

Road To Passage For Texas 'bathroom bill' Getting Far Harder

MEXICAN ACTIVISTS LOOKING FOR MISSING CHILDREN
now playing

Mexican Activist Who Searched For Disappeared Is Slain

MATT BEGGS TEXAS WRESTLING TRANSGENDER USED HORMONE TREATMENT
now playing

Texas Bill Could Deny Transgender Wrestler Title Defense

computer-hacking
now playing

Trump Signs Executive Order To Prevent Computer Hacking

Nigeria negotiating with Boko Haram for more Chibok releases
now playing

Nigeria Negotiating With Boko Haram For More Chibok Releases

GIANT SHIP SAVANNAH-1
now playing

'It takes up the whole river!' US Ports Welcome Giant Ship

Brazilian boy’s survival of brain injury is Fatima ‘miracle’
now playing

Brazilian Boy's Survival Of Brain Injury Is Fatima 'miracle'

BOY SCOUTS
now playing

Mormons Pull Older Teens Out Of Boy Scouts

FREE SPEECH COLLEGE
now playing

First Amendment Backers See Free Speech Fading At Colleges

(AP) – Arkansas State Police say a sheriff’s deputy was fatally shot and two other people were found dead in rural Arkansas on Thursday. Police say authorities are negotiating with a suspect who is holed up in a home.

State police spokesman Bill Sadler says the Yell County sheriff’s deputy was en route to a disturbance call Thursday morning when he pulled over a vehicle. Sadler says that deputy was fatally shot during the traffic stop.

Sadler says once officers arrived at the location of the initial disturbance call, they found two more people dead.  Sadler says authorities believe the traffic stop and the disturbance call are connected. He says the suspected shooter is now in a home in rural Arkansas and that officers are trying to coax him into surrendering.

Related posts:

  1. 5 Killed, Including Police Officer, Bystander, In Latest Reynosa Violence
  2. Bill That Fines Police For Not Reporting Shootings Revived
  3. Police Track Down Woman Who Claimed The Causeway Could Collapse
  4. ACLU Warns Against Traveling In Texas
Related Posts
computer-hacking

Trump Signs Executive Order To Prevent Computer Hacking

jsalinas 0
GIANT SHIP SAVANNAH-1

‘It takes up the whole river!’ US Ports Welcome Giant Ship

jsalinas 0
BOY SCOUTS

Mormons Pull Older Teens Out Of Boy Scouts

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video