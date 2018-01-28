Home NATIONAL State Police: 5 Killed In Shooting At Pennsylvania Car Wash
State Police: 5 Killed In Shooting At Pennsylvania Car Wash
NATIONAL
0

State Police: 5 Killed In Shooting At Pennsylvania Car Wash

0
0
POLICE+TAPE+Connecticut
now viewing

State Police: 5 Killed In Shooting At Pennsylvania Car Wash

untitled
now playing

Florida Sen. Marco Rubio Fires Chief Of Staff

Seshuns
now playing

Battered But Still Loyal To Trump, Sessions Endures As AG

chennel-rowe-brianna-brochu
now playing

Ex-Student Charged In Body Fluids Case Is Due Back In Court

AP_17316795214740
now playing

#MeToo Movement Starting To Show Generational Divides

images
now playing

Case Of Shackled Kids Revives Home-School Regulation Debate

Steve Wynn
now playing

Casino Mogul Steve Wynn Resigns As Top GOP Finance Chairman

615bd61d0cb548e39a005ef10c01edaa_original
now playing

Bomber In Ambulance Detonates At Afghan Checkpoint; 95 Dead

poster_239850bc8e604e8ca33952947739850f_76581576_ver1_0_640_480
now playing

Michigan St AD Retires; Dantonio Defends Himself

donald-trump
now playing

Trump Plan Would Sharply Change Legal Immigration

Afghanistan Suicide Attack
now playing

40 Dead, 140 Wounded In Afghan Car Bombing

(AP) – State police say at least five people were killed in a shooting at a Pennsylvania car wash.

WPXI-TV reports the shooting occurred around 2:45 a.m. Sunday in Melcroft.

Melcroft is about 55 miles (89 kilometers) southeast of Pittsburgh

The victims were identified only as three men and two women. At least one other person was wounded and was taken to a hospital, but further details on that person’s condition were not immediately released.

Authorities were trying to determine if the shooter was among those found at the scene.

A motive for the shooting remains under investigation.

Related posts:

  1. State Dept. Issues Travel Advisory For 5 Mexican States
  2. 40 Dead, 140 Wounded In Afghan Car Bombing
Related Posts
untitled

Florida Sen. Marco Rubio Fires Chief Of Staff

Danny Castillon 0
Seshuns

Battered But Still Loyal To Trump, Sessions Endures As AG

Danny Castillon 0
chennel-rowe-brianna-brochu

Ex-Student Charged In Body Fluids Case Is Due Back In Court

Danny Castillon 0
Close

Share this video