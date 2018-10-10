Home NATIONAL State Police Arrest Limousine Company Operator
State Police Arrest Limousine Company Operator
NATIONAL
TRENDING
0

State Police Arrest Limousine Company Operator

0
0
LIMOUSINE CRASH NEW YORK OCT 2018
now viewing

State Police Arrest Limousine Company Operator

Nauman Hussain
now playing

Lawyer Says Limo Service Operator Isn't Guilty

HURRICANE MICHAEL
now playing

Turbocharged: How Michael Got 55 Percent Stronger In 1 Day

HURRICANE MICHALE MAKES LANDFALL
now playing

Hurricane Michael Makes Landfall As Category 4 Storm

FBI
now playing

FBI Chief Says 'usual process met in Kavanaugh probe

Jamal Khashoggi MISSING JOURNALIST VIDEO
now playing

Video Shows Suspects In Saudi Writer's Disappearance

DONALD TRUMP
now playing

Trump Wants Answers About Missing Saudi Writer

EL PASO POLICEMAN AIMING GUN AT KIDS
now playing

Police Officer Who Aimed Gun At Children Sued

Shooting+-+Gun+and+Tape
now playing

Federal Prisoner Dies In Shooting

JUNCTION TEXAS FLOOD 10-08-2018
now playing

Search Resumes For 4 People Missing In West Texas Flooding

La Feria Fire Department Adding Full Time Firefighters To Volunteer Staff

(AP) – The New York State Police say that the operator of a limousine company involved in a deadly crash has been arrested.  The arrest was announced in a brief press release Wednesday afternoon.  It says Nauman Hussain was taken into custody following a traffic stop on a highway near Albany. No further details were released on the charges, and it was unclear whether the arrest was related to the crash investigation.  A phone call to Hussain’s lawyer was not immediately returned.

Saturday’s limo crash in rural Schoharie killed 20 people.  State officials say the limo involved in the wreck failed an inspection last month and shouldn’t have been on the road.  The limo company had said problems with the vehicle had been corrected.

Related posts:

  1. Cameron County Sheriff’s Deputy Cleared In Deadly Shooting
  2. Vehicle Crash Kills Two Teens In Brownsville
  3. McAllen Renews Teen Curfew Times
  4. Head-On Wreck Kills Two Roma Residents
Related Posts
Nauman Hussain

Lawyer Says Limo Service Operator Isn’t Guilty

jsalinas 0
HURRICANE MICHAEL

Turbocharged: How Michael Got 55 Percent Stronger In 1 Day

jsalinas 0
HURRICANE MICHALE MAKES LANDFALL

Hurricane Michael Makes Landfall As Category 4 Storm

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video