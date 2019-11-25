State Prison Inmate From The Valley Takes His Own Life

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice has filed a custodial death report that confirms a Valley man convicted of murder killed himself in his jail cell last month. Juan Manuel Hernandez of Pharr was found with a torn cloth ligature around his neck the afternoon of October 31st. The report says prison guards cut the cloth, attempted CPR, then transported Hernandez to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. The 37-year-old Hernandez took his life less than a month after he was sentenced to 86 years in prison. Hernandez had been convicted in the October 2017 stabbing and strangling of his mother’s home healthcare provider, 61-year-old Maria Alisa Garza. Investigators say Hernandez killed the woman after a several day crack cocaine binge.