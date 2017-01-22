Home TEXAS State Report Justifies Elevated Terror Threat For Texas
State Report Justifies Elevated Terror Threat For Texas
TEXAS
0

State Report Justifies Elevated Terror Threat For Texas

0
0
threat+level+graphic
now viewing

State Report Justifies Elevated Terror Threat For Texas

cps
now playing

Some Push For Degree Reinstatement For Texas CPS Caseworkers

NTSB-photo
now playing

2 Killed In Texas Panhandle Plane Crash, NTSB To Investigate

JJV
now playing

The Latest: Trump Accuses Media Of Lying About Crowd Size

state_of_the_state_cuomo_39902_jpg-1280×960
now playing

NY Gov Requires Insurance Companies To Cover Contraception

untitled
now playing

11 People Killed In Georgia Following Severe Weather

1469042970221
now playing

The Latest: White House Edits Melania Trump's Official Bio

web1_20170121-WEB-AP17015572728734
now playing

The Latest: Former CIA Chief Says Trump Should 'Be Ashamed'

1024×1024
now playing

Cautious Welcome From Congressional Republicans To Trump Era

B99489795Z_1_20170122090500_000_GAA1AU78I_1-0
now playing

The Latest: Trump Scoffs At Protesters, Asks If They Voted

1024×1024
now playing

The Latest: New Estimate Pegs Women's March At Half Million

(AP) – A state public safety review cites potential danger from radical Islamic terror groups and Mexican drug cartels to justify the threat level in Texas as “elevated.”

The 2017 Department of Public Safety Threat Overview report says information from law enforcement and security agencies shows terrorism and security along the Texas-Mexico border is linked to countries like Syria and Iraq.  It cites “inaccessible or nonexistent” security information about Syrian war refugees or asylum seekers who have resettled to Texas, meaning some of those people could be posing as what the state police agency calls “authentic refugees.”

The Houston Chronicle reports (http://bit.ly/2jLoSO3 ) the review also shows all eight major Mexican drug cartels operate in Texas and have partnered with gangs to support drug and human smuggling on both sides of the border.

Related posts:

  1. Texas Lawmaker Polls Mosque Leaders On Sharia Law Support
  2. Texas Deputy Wounded By Gunman Then Shot, Killed By Officers
  3. 2 Killed In Texas Panhandle Plane Crash, NTSB To Investigate
  4. Prison Chaplain Admits Taking Bribes To Smuggle Tobacco
Related Posts
cps

Some Push For Degree Reinstatement For Texas CPS Caseworkers

Danny Castillon 0
NTSB-photo

2 Killed In Texas Panhandle Plane Crash, NTSB To Investigate

Danny Castillon 0
GeorgeMariadasKurusu_1484949858741_5671888_ver1_0_640_360

Teacher Admits Luring Immigrant Teachers For Kickbacks

Danny Castillon 0
Close

Share this video