State Reports Almost 9,200 New Coronavirus Cases, 245 Deaths

(AP) – State health officials say almost 9,200 new cases have been reported of infection by the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. The Department of State Health Services on Tuesday reported 245 new deaths from the virus that has taken a particularly grim toll along the Texas border.

Republican Gov. Greg Abbott said the McAllen Convention Center will be able to treat as many 250 patients to ease the strain on local hospitals. Almost 138,000 cases remain active statewide, with almost 8,700 cases requiring hospitalization. The testing positivity rate has climbed to 13.88% as of Monday, the most recent figure available.