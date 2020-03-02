LOCALTRENDING

State Republican Lawmakers Seek Federal Aid For Possible Coronavirus Immigrant Increase

By 110 views
0
File photo

A group of Republican state lawmakers from Texas is asking for federal aid in the event of a coronavirus-inspired immigration spike.

Valley Star reported Sunday that ten Texas Republican lawmakers sent a letter to the White House to get assurances of assistance from the federal government should there be a massive increase in immigrants at the Texas border. The letter says immigrants from Mexico, Central and South America could rush toward the United States in hopes of escaping a serious coronavirus outbreak in their countries.

Mexican health officials said Friday there are two confirmed cases of coronavirus there, one in Mexico City and one in Sinaloa state.

Supreme Court Will Decide The Fate Of Obama Health Care Law

Previous article

Border Patrol Officials See Increase In Chinese Immigrants At Ports Of Entry

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Comments are closed.

More in LOCAL