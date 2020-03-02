State Republican Lawmakers Seek Federal Aid For Possible Coronavirus Immigrant Increase

A group of Republican state lawmakers from Texas is asking for federal aid in the event of a coronavirus-inspired immigration spike.

Valley Star reported Sunday that ten Texas Republican lawmakers sent a letter to the White House to get assurances of assistance from the federal government should there be a massive increase in immigrants at the Texas border. The letter says immigrants from Mexico, Central and South America could rush toward the United States in hopes of escaping a serious coronavirus outbreak in their countries.

Mexican health officials said Friday there are two confirmed cases of coronavirus there, one in Mexico City and one in Sinaloa state.