Home NATIONAL State Says Fewer Than 60,000 Visas Revoked Under Order
State Says Fewer Than 60,000 Visas Revoked Under Order
NATIONAL
0

State Says Fewer Than 60,000 Visas Revoked Under Order

0
0
TRAVEL BAN COUNTRIES
now viewing

State Says Fewer Than 60,000 Visas Revoked Under Order

joe-lopez-grupo-mazz
now playing

Parole For Tejano Star Joe Lopez No Longer A Certainty

border wall
now playing

Border Leaders Pen Letter To Congress

TEXAS SCHOOL EVOLUTION AND CREATION
now playing

Texas Votes To Keep Science Lessons Challenging Evolution

BODY FOUND
now playing

Border Patrol Agent Finds Grave, Human Remains

GAVEL
now playing

2 Brownsville Men Sentenced In Bribery Scheme Involving Mexican Contracts

ARNOLD AND DONALD TRUMP
now playing

Trump Tweets That Actor 'tried hard' To Make TV Show Work

TWITTER
now playing

Court: Police With Warrant Can View Private Twitter Messages

40-year-old Juli Glisson
now playing

Police: Woman To Face Homicide Charge In Officer's Death

EL CHAPO
now playing

UPDATE: 'El Chapo' Lawyers Say Jail Conditions Are Too Strict In NYC

TORTURE GENERIC PIC
now playing

Democrats Say They'll Fight Any Attempt To Authorize Torture

(AP) – The State Department says fewer than 60,000 foreigners from seven majority-Muslim countries had their visas provisionally canceled after President Donald Trump’s executive order blocked them from traveling to the U.S.  That figure contradicts a Justice Department lawyer’s claim Friday during a hearing in Virginia about the ban. The lawyer in that case said that about 100,000 visas were revoked.

The State Department clarified that the higher figure includes diplomatic and other visas that were actually exempted by the travel ban, as well as expired visas.  Trump’s order bans travel for people from Iran, Iraq, Syria, Sudan, Somalia, Libya and Yemen.

Related posts:

  1. GOP, Dem Combat Vets In House Plead For Refugee Exception
  2. DSHS: Pregnant Woman Contracts Zika Virus In Brownsville
  3. US Employers Added Healthy 227,000 Jobs, Rate Up To 4.8 pct.
  4. Syrian Military Advances Against Islamic State
Related Posts
TWITTER

Court: Police With Warrant Can View Private Twitter Messages

jsalinas 0
40-year-old Juli Glisson

Police: Woman To Face Homicide Charge In Officer’s Death

jsalinas 0
EL CHAPO

UPDATE: ‘El Chapo’ Lawyers Say Jail Conditions Are Too Strict In NYC

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video