State Senate Passes Bill Increasing Oversight Of Youth Camps

A bill calling for increased oversight of Texas youth camps has the approval of the Texas Senate.

In 2009, an eleven-year-old boy was abused by a camp counselor at Camp La Junta near Kerrville. The former counselor is now in prison, but the camp didn’t report the abuse to state regulators.

The Department of State Health Services oversees the camps. Reports of abuse are supposed to be sent to the Health and Human Services Commission. The bill passed Tuesday also requires the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services to be notified.