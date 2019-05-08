State Senate Passes Bill Placing Limits On Removing Confederate Monuments

Confederate and other historic markers would be protected from local regulators under a bill passed Tuesday by the Texas Senate. The legislation reduces the power of local governments, state agencies, and public universities to remove or change monuments honoring historically significant events or people, including Johnny Reb.

The bill would require a two-thirds vote of both the House and Senate to remove, change, or relocate a monument 25 or more years old on state property or a public university campus. The measure protects statues, portraits, plaques, and place names.