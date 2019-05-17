State Senate Passes ‘Born Alive’ Bill

The “born-alive” bill now has the approval of the Texas Senate. The bill approved on Thursday would require abortion doctors to provide medical care to a baby born during an attempted abortion. The House approved the bill last month, and will now consider a minor change the senators made.

Doctors who violate the law could face up to ten years in prison and a 100-thousand-dollar fine. Supporters admit that live births during an abortion are rare, but say they’re pushing back against states that have recently legalized abortions up to the moment of birth.