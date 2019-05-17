State Senate Passes ‘Born Alive’ Bill

The “born-alive” bill now has the approval of the Texas Senate. The bill approved on Thursday would require abortion doctors to provide medical care to a baby born during an attempted abortion. The House approved the bill last month, and will now consider a minor change the senators made.
Doctors who violate the law could face up to ten years in prison and a 100-thousand-dollar fine. Supporters admit that live births during an abortion are rare, but say they’re pushing back against states that have recently legalized abortions up to the moment of birth.
Comments