State Senator To Introduce Bill To Ban Elective Abortions In Utah

Utah Senator Dan McCay says he will soon introduce a bill banning all elective abortions in Utah. The Republican lawmaker made the announcement Wednesday at an anti-abortion rally taking place at the State Capitol.

The bill would likely have a triggering mechanism that would allow the bill to go into effect if the U.S. Supreme Court allows a similar law to stand in another state. That would allow states like Alabama to fight for such a law in the courts while sparing Utah the time and expense of such a court battle.