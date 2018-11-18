Home TEXAS State Special Agents Fatally Shoot Robbery Suspect
State Special Agents Fatally Shoot Robbery Suspect
TEXAS
State Special Agents Fatally Shoot Robbery Suspect

State Special Agents Fatally Shoot Robbery Suspect

(AP) – Special agents with the Texas Department of Public Safety have shot and killed a Houston robbery suspect and apprehended two others after seeing them leave a business they had apparently robbed.

DPS Lt. Craig Cummings says the agents were conducting a surveillance operation late Friday when they saw a vehicle associated with several aggravated robberies that have occurred in the Houston area in recent weeks.

Agents saw three suspects leave the vehicle and enter a business. The agents confronted them as the armed suspects then left the business and Cummings says shots were fired when the suspects refused to drop their weapons.  No one else was struck by gunfire besides the suspect who was killed. Their identities have not been released.  Authorities say at least one of them may be a teenager.

