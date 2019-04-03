State Sues Over Texas Plant Fire

This aerial photo shows the KMCO chemical plant as firefighters spray water on a fire on Tuesday, April 2, 2019, in Crosby, Texas. Pilar Davis, a product manager with KMCO, says the fire initially ignited with isobutylene and was fueled by ethanol and ethyl acrylate. All three are chemicals and solvents used to make fuel additives at the plant. (Elizabeth Conley/Houston Chronicle via AP)

(AP) – The state of Texas has filed a court petition seeking action against a company whose plant caught fire near Houston on Tuesday. One worker was killed and two were injured critically in the fire at the KMCO chemical plant in Crosby.

The Texas Attorney General’s office filed the petition in state district court in Austin on behalf of the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality. The petition seeks a permanent injunction, civil penalties and reasonable attorney fees, court costs, along with recovery of investigative costs.

Harris County had obtained an injunction against KMCO in 2009 that required the firm to pay $100,000 in civil penalties and give investigators easy access to the plant and prompt notification of releases.