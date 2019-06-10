State Transportation Leaders Approve Design Firm For Pharr Interchange Project

The Texas Transportation Commission has chosen the company that will design the reconfiguration of the I-2 – I-69-C interchange – what’s called the Pharr Interchange Project.

Commissioners have selected a joint venture comprised of Dragados USA and Pulice Construction – both multi-state companies with offices in metro Houston. The selection comes a little more than nine months after the Texas Department of Transportation put out a request for proposals. The Dragados-Pulice venture presented a design-build bid of $303 million.

The project, which is a total makeover of the interchange, will widen the freeway lanes leading up to the interchange from three to four lanes. There would also be 2-lane direct connectors in all directions. The massive reconstruction project is scheduled to begin in August and would take about 3-1/2 years to complete.