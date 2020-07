The Texas Workforce Commission is trying to recover millions of dollars in unemployment benefits that have been overpaid. The agency has reportedly sent an excess 32-million-dollars to more than 46-thousand Texans since March.

The Commission says most of the overpayments were caused by false information on unemployment claims. The TWC has sent notices to people who were overpaid. Recipients found guilty of fraud could be forced to pay a 15-percent penalty in addition to the money they owe.