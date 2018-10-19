State TV: Turkey Questions Saudi Consulate Staff

(AP) – Turkey’s state-run Anadolu news agency says prosecutors are questioning a number of employees of the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul over the disappearance of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Private A Haber TV said as many as 15 employees were being questioned on Friday. The station said they included the consul’s driver, technicians, accountants and telephone operators.

Khashoggi was last seen entering the consulate on Oct. 2. Turkish reports say Khashoggi was murdered and dismembered inside the consulate by members of an assassination squad with ties to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. The Saudis have dismissed those reports as baseless.

Earlier, an Associated Press journalist witnessed a group of people leaving the building, getting into a van belonging to the Saudi mission and being driven away.