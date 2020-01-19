State Voting, Registration Laws Vary And Change Frequently

FILE - In this Feb. 16, 2016, file photo, a sign informs voters of the need for identification at the Olbrich Gardens polling location in Madison, Wis. Democrats are hoping this is the year they can finally make political headway in Texas and have set their sights on trying to win a majority in one house of the state legislature. Among the big hurdles they’ll have to overcome are a series of voting restrictions Texas Republicans have implemented in recent years, including the nation’s toughest voter ID law, purging of voter rolls and reductions in polling places. (Michael P. King/Wisconsin State Journal via AP, File)
Changes to election rules are making it easier to vote in some states and harder in others. Some states are taking steps to making voting more convenient. Others are implementing strict ID requirements, purging people from voter rolls and limiting early voting opportunities. A growing number of states have moved to restore voting rights to felons who have completed their sentences. Many of the newer laws also are subject to legal challenges.
