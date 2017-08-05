Home NATIONAL States Brace For Big Decisions Under GOP Health Care Changes
States Brace For Big Decisions Under GOP Health Care Changes
NATIONAL
0

States Brace For Big Decisions Under GOP Health Care Changes

0
0
HEALTHCARE GOVERNMENT
now viewing

States Brace For Big Decisions Under GOP Health Care Changes

BATHROOM BILL
now playing

Pastor: Texas' Abbott Urges Churches To Back 'bathroom bill'

michael and heather jones sentenced to life for killing 7 yr old son
now playing

Man Gets Life Term For Killing 7-Year-Old Son

dr carlos cardenas to lead tx med assoc
now playing

Carlos Cardenas Named To Lead The Texas Medical Association

Tiara adorned with 367 diamonds stolen from German museum
now playing

Tiara Adorned With 367 Diamonds Stolen From German Museum

KIM JUNG UN
now playing

North Korea Claims Plot Reveals US State-Sponsored Terrorism

MICHALE FLYNN
now playing

Obama Said To Have Warned Trump About Flynn

POLICE SHOOTING
now playing

Police Say Man Shot Dead Fired At Officers

CARGO PLANE IN WEST VIRGINIA CRASHES, UPS CARGO CONTRACTED
now playing

Pilot, Co-Pilot Killed At West Virginia Airport Identified

shooting-investigation
now playing

Angry Patron Shoots Into Bar, 2 Wounded

CRIME SCENE GENERIC
now playing

Texas Man's Body Found In Trunk Of Car

(AP) – Even as the Republican health care overhaul remains a work in progress, states are planning for big changes that could swell the ranks of the uninsured and hit them with higher costs.

The changes contained in a bill that passed the U.S. House last week are welcome in some states that want more autonomy but are causing alarm in others that embraced former President Barack Obama’s Affordable Care Act.  That is especially true for states that expanded Medicaid and face the potential loss of billions in federal dollars.

The current GOP plan would undo the mostly federally funded Medicaid expansion. It provided coverage to about 11 million newly eligible low-income Americans.  The plan also would allow insurance companies to charge far higher premiums on older Americans and some people with pre-existing conditions.

No related posts.

Related Posts
michael and heather jones sentenced to life for killing 7 yr old son

Man Gets Life Term For Killing 7-Year-Old Son

jsalinas 0
MICHALE FLYNN

Obama Said To Have Warned Trump About Flynn

jsalinas 0
Domestic Violence Immigrants

Domestic Violence Hotline: Immigration-Linked Calls Increase

Roxanne Garcia 0
Close

Share this video