States, Cities Plead For Virus Aid As Congress Faces Crises

(AP) — State and local leaders are pleading with Washington for more federal aid for coronavirus. Many counties are slashing sizable chunks of their government work force and states are staring down red ink. But the Senate resumes session Monday with no immediate plans to consider a fresh round of relief. The House’s staggering $3 trillion package is mothballed, as Senate Republicans are focused instead on trimming unemployment benefits and getting Americans back to work when jobs return. Senate Republicans will instead focus on investigations Trump wants of the Obama administration’s handling of the probe of Russia interference in the 2016 election interference.