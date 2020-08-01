States Eager To Expand Broadband, Wary Of CARES Act Deadline

A Consolidated Communications technician works on a line used to provide broadband internet service in a rural area on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, in Stowe, Vt. Vermont officials are working to expand internet service using federal pandemic relief funds. But they are scrambling because the projects, which can frequently take years to plan and build, must be done by the end of the year. (AP Photo/Wilson Ring)

A Consolidated Communications technician works on a line used to provide broadband internet service in a rural area on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, in Stowe, Vt. Vermont officials are working to expand internet service using federal pandemic relief funds. But they are scrambling because the projects, which can frequently take years to plan and build, must be done by the end of the year. (AP Photo/Wilson Ring)

Officials from states across the country who are hoping to expand broadband internet to underserved areas with federal money appropriated to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic are scrambling to finish the projects by the end of the year. To comply with the current CARES Act rules, states must have the broadband projects, which can typically take months if not years of planning and construction, up and running by Dec. 30. In Vermont, the Legislature cut back on what lawmakers would have liked to allocate from $100 million to less than $20 million because they didn’t believe they could have spent the larger amount on time, despite the need.