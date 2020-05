People hold signs and flags during a protest against measures aimed at slowing the spread of the new coronavirus Friday, May 1, 2020, (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Dozens of states are easing COVID-19 restrictions and even more will follow suit this week. A number of governors began allowing businesses to reopen over the weekend as protests against stay-at-home orders continued around the country.

White House coronavirus task force coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx said Sunday she is worried that protestors who don’t wear masks or practice social distancing could unwittingly transmit the virus to others including their own relatives.