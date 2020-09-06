NATIONAL

States Plan For Cuts As Congress Deadlocks On More Virus Aid

FILE - In this May 14, 2020, file photo, California Gov. Gavin Newsom discusses his revised 2020-2021 state budget during a news conference in Sacramento, Calif. Spending cuts are compounding for schools and state programs, reserve funds are dwindling, and some governors have begun proposing new taxes and fees to shore up state finances shaken by the coronavirus pandemic. With Congress deadlocked over a new coronavirus relief package, many states haven't had the luxury of waiting to see whether more federal money will come their way. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, Pool)

State budget cuts are mounting and reserve funds are dwindling as governors and lawmakers address declining tax revenue and increased costs caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Many states and local governments had hoped Congress would pass another round of aid after receiving $150 billion from a relief bill this spring. But Congress has deadlocked for months over the size, scope and necessity of more help. With the U.S. Senate returning to session next week, some states are renewing their push for aid. Without it, additional cuts are likely. Some governors also have begun proposing tax and fee increases.

 

