States Plan For Cuts As Congress Deadlocks On More Virus Aid

FILE - In this May 14, 2020, file photo, California Gov. Gavin Newsom discusses his revised 2020-2021 state budget during a news conference in Sacramento, Calif. Spending cuts are compounding for schools and state programs, reserve funds are dwindling, and some governors have begun proposing new taxes and fees to shore up state finances shaken by the coronavirus pandemic. With Congress deadlocked over a new coronavirus relief package, many states haven't had the luxury of waiting to see whether more federal money will come their way. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, Pool)