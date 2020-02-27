States Ramp Up Virus Preparations, Try To Reassure Public

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine gives an update at MetroHealth Medical Center on the state's preparedness and education efforts to limit the potential spread of a new virus which caused a disease called COVID-19, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

(AP)–State officials across the U.S. are ramping up efforts to prepare for a possible outbreak of the new coronavirus.

Governors and legislators in several states have proposed adding millions of dollars to their state budgets to combat the disease. Congress is considering billions of dollars in federal funding. Some states are also pushing to do their own testing of potential coronavirus cases, believing they could get results quicker than waiting on federal labs.

Health officials have also been checking to see whether hospitals and emergency responders are well-stocked on equipment such as face masks.