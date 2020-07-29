CORONAVIRUSCOVID NATIONALNATIONAL

States Resist Mask Rules As Midwest Virus Uptick Stirs Alarm

Seattle Mariners worker Lindsay Garza carries cutouts of fans to place in seats at the team's ballpark as part of the "Mariners Seat Fleet", Monday, July 27, 2020, in Seattle. The Mariners open play at home against the Oakland Athletics on Friday. For $30, fans can buy a version of themselves that will sit in at all home games. A portion of every purchase will be donated to non-profit organizations supporting COVID-19-related relief efforts. If a cutout "catches" a foul ball during a game, the team will mail the fan the baseball. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

(AP) — The baseball season has descended deeper into crisis, while states like Mississippi and South Carolina are looking for ways to add hospital beds. Yet even as COVID-19 cases have spiked, governors in some of the hardest-hit areas have resisted calls to require masks. The virus has been spreading north of the Sun Belt in recent days, creating alarm among public health officials who fear states are not doing enough. The surge in the Midwest has been fueled largely by a rise in cases among young adults, who have been hitting bars, restaurants and health clubs again.

