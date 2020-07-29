States Resist Mask Rules As Midwest Virus Uptick Stirs Alarm

Seattle Mariners worker Lindsay Garza carries cutouts of fans to place in seats at the team's ballpark as part of the "Mariners Seat Fleet", Monday, July 27, 2020, in Seattle. The Mariners open play at home against the Oakland Athletics on Friday. For $30, fans can buy a version of themselves that will sit in at all home games. A portion of every purchase will be donated to non-profit organizations supporting COVID-19-related relief efforts. If a cutout "catches" a foul ball during a game, the team will mail the fan the baseball. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)