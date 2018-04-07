Home NATIONAL Statue Of Liberty Base Climber Escorted Down
Statue Of Liberty Base Climber Escorted Down
Statue Of Liberty Base Climber Escorted Down

STATUE OF LIBERTY BASE CLIMBER ESCORTED DOWN 07-04-18
Statue Of Liberty Base Climber Escorted Down

(AP) – A protester who climbed the Statue of Liberty’s base has been escorted down by police after a roughly four-hour standoff that forced the evacuation of Liberty Island on the Fourth of July.  After two New York Police Department officers went up to the base and reached her, news helicopter video showed her and the officers moving carefully along the edge of the statue’s robes toward a ladder police had set up.  She climbed down about 25 feet (8 meters) to the statue’s observation point, with another officer descending ahead of her.

Earlier, several people on the statue’s pedestal hung a banner emblazoned with a message about abolishing Immigration and Customs Enforcement and were arrested.  The protest group, Rise and Resist, earlier said the climb wasn’t connected to the banner demonstration. The group now says the climber was involved in the demonstration but the climb wasn’t part of the plan.

