Statue Of Liberty Climber Had Nightmares About Kids In Cages
(AP) – The woman who climbed the Statue of Liberty on July 4 to protest the border separation of children from parents says the images gave her nightmares.

Theresa Okoumou got choked up as she testified Monday before a New York federal magistrate judge at her trial on misdemeanors, including trespassing.

The prosecutor says Okoumou endangered herself, rescuers and thousands of Liberty Island visitors when she climbed to the feet of the statue. The climb forced the island’s evacuation.

Okoumou testified that she couldn’t live with the sight of “children in cages” without bringing the issue to a wider audience.

Judge Gabriel Gorenstein said he may rule later Monday. If he convicts, he said he’ll sentence her at a later date.

