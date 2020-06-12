Statues Boarded Up In London As More Protests Expected

Scaffolders erect boarding around the statue of Sir Winston Churchill at Parliament Square, in London, Thursday, June 11, 2020, following Black Lives Matter protests that took place across the U.K. over the weekend. The protests were ignited by the death of George Floyd, who died after he was restrained by Minneapolis police while in custody on May 25. (Kirsty O'Connor/PA via AP)

(AP) — Authorities in London have boarded up a war memorial and a statue of wartime British Prime Minister Winston Churchill ahead of expected rival demonstrations by anti-racism and far-right protesters. Monuments have become major focuses of contention in demonstrations against racism and police violence following the death of George Floyd in the United States. Police say they worry far-right groups plan to seek confrontations under the guise of protecting statues. A Black Lives Matter group in London said it was calling off a planned protest on Saturday because the presence of far-right activists would make it unsafe, though some anti-racism demonstrators are still likely to gather. Another anti-racism protest Friday looked set to go ahead.