Stay Of Execution Lifted In 21-Year-Old Murder Of Elderly Brownsville Woman

The stay of execution has been lifted for a Brownsville man condemned for killing and robbing an elderly Brownsville woman more than 21 years ago.

The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals lifted the stay Wednesday for Ruben Gutierrez after denying his motion for a DNA test he claimed could prove he was not at the scene of the murder. The appeals court had granted Gutierrez a stay of execution in October – only about 2-1/2 weeks before his scheduled execution – after clerical problems with the death warrant were discovered.

The 42-year-old Gutierrez was sentenced to death for the 1998 screwdriver stabbing death of 85-year-old Escolastica Harrison inside her mobile home. Prosecutors say she was killed over a large sum of money she kept in a safe.