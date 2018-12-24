Stealth Indonesia Tsunami Turns Perfect Night Into Nightmare

(AP) – The tsunami that roared ashore in Indonesia, killing more than 370 people and injuring over 1,400, was particularly cruel. It hit on a busy holiday weekend when many were enjoying the warm night breeze on the beach under a full moon. And unlike most big waves, which are typically portended by an earthquake’s violent shaking, this was a stealth attack. There were no major ground convulsions, no sirens, no text messages.

A volcanic island rumbled as it has been doing for months before a giant chunk of it apparently broke free like a rock falling into a tub, silently unleashing a disaster. Even in a disaster-prone country like Indonesia, survivors of Saturday’s tsunami said it seemed extra menacing because everything seemed perfect until it hit.