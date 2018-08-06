Home NATIONAL Stepmom Recorded Saying ‘I did him wrong’
Stepmom Recorded Saying ‘I did him wrong’
NATIONAL
0

Stepmom Recorded Saying ‘I did him wrong’

0
0
Emily Glass stepmom killed her 5 yr old son wichita kansas
now viewing

Stepmom Recorded Saying ‘I did him wrong’

Charles Krauthammer
now playing

Krauthammer Reveals He Has Weeks To Live

shutterstock_185887181_police_lights_generic1
now playing

Police Fatally Shoot Suspect, 18, Inside House

DONALD TRUMP AND KIM JUN EN
now playing

Doubts On All Sides In US As Trump-Kim Summit Looms

ANTHONY BOURDAIN
now playing

Prosecutor: Bourdain Apparently Hanged Himself

RUSSIAN PROBE RUSSIA INVESTIGATION
now playing

New Charges Filed Against Manafort In Russia Probe

paul-ryan759
now playing

GOP Moderate Leader: Tentative Immigration Deal In Works

Generic%20court,%20gavel,%20lawsuit,%20arraignment,%20judgment_34273926_3166027_ver1_0_640_360
now playing

Trump Administration: Heart Of Health Law Unconstitutional

PRISON JAIL
now playing

Ex-Deputy Gets 27 Years For Child Porn

the-alamo-2
now playing

$450M Alamo Plan Would Triple Size Of Plaza At Historic Site

drugs prescription
now playing

Suspect Charged With Illegal Sale Of Male Enhancement Drugs

(AP) – A woman found dead after leading an investigator to her 5-year-old stepson’s body told an investigator that she “did him wrong” on a recording broadcast on a recent podcast episode of “Crime Stories with Nancy Grace.”

Police say officers found Emily Glass’ body early Friday after her ex-boyfriend, Jonathan Hernandez, called to report that she had killed herself. The official cause of death hasn’t been determined.

Glass reported Lucas Hernandez missing in February and helped the investigator find his body last month. In an episode of Grace’s podcast that aired Monday, Hernandez said he no longer believes Glass and that she recently told a private investigator that she panicked after finding Lucas dead.

The investigator captured a recording of Glass saying: “I did Lucas so wrong. I did him wrong.”

No related posts.

Related Posts
Charles Krauthammer

Krauthammer Reveals He Has Weeks To Live

jsalinas 0
DONALD TRUMP AND KIM JUN EN

Doubts On All Sides In US As Trump-Kim Summit Looms

jsalinas 0
RUSSIAN PROBE RUSSIA INVESTIGATION

New Charges Filed Against Manafort In Russia Probe

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video