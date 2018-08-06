Stepmom Recorded Saying ‘I did him wrong’

(AP) – A woman found dead after leading an investigator to her 5-year-old stepson’s body told an investigator that she “did him wrong” on a recording broadcast on a recent podcast episode of “Crime Stories with Nancy Grace.”

Police say officers found Emily Glass’ body early Friday after her ex-boyfriend, Jonathan Hernandez, called to report that she had killed herself. The official cause of death hasn’t been determined.

Glass reported Lucas Hernandez missing in February and helped the investigator find his body last month. In an episode of Grace’s podcast that aired Monday, Hernandez said he no longer believes Glass and that she recently told a private investigator that she panicked after finding Lucas dead.

The investigator captured a recording of Glass saying: “I did Lucas so wrong. I did him wrong.”