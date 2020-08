Steve Bannon could spend time in prison for his alleged role in defrauding Americans who contributed to the “We Build The Wall” project. Prosecutors in New York City say Bannon and three others took hundreds of thousands of dollars of funds from the 25-million that was raised. They say the effort started around December 2018.

President Trump told reporters that he feels very badly about the indictment. President Trump said he had no involvement in the private effort.