(Washington, DC) — Steve Bannon and Breitbart News are ending their relationship. The former executive chairman praised the right-wing conservative news network after it cut ties with Bannon today.

Bannon’s ouster follows his racy claims about President Trump and his family in a bombshell new book. Bannon said in a statement he’s “proud of what the Breitbart team has accomplished in so short a period of time, building out a world-class news platform.”