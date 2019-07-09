Steyer Announces 2020 Bid

Billionaire and liberal activist Tom Steyer is joining the crowded field of Democrats who are running for President in 2020. In a campaign launch statement and video, Steyer called himself an outsider.

Steyer has been calling for the impeachment of President Trump, buying ads and even drawing the President’s ire on Twitter. The “Need to Impeach” founder had previously said he would not be running for President, instead focusing on removing Trump from office.

Photo courtesy of Steven Senne / AP