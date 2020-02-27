NATIONAL

Steyer Courts Voters That Biden Needs For Decisive SC Win

Democratic presidential candidate Tom Steyer speaks at a campaign event in Myrtle Beach, S.C., Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

(AP) – While many of the remaining Democrats competing for their party’s nomination have spent the past few months spread out across the early-voting states, Tom Steyer has had a fairly singular focus: South Carolina. It’s a state where former Vice President Joe Biden has long led support, particularly among black voters, and a place where he’s said victory is crucial.

As Saturday’s primary approaches, there’s concern that Steyerácould be a spoiler who would blunt for decisive victory Biden needs to keep his campaign afloat.

