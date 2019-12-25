Still No Murder Charge In Death Of Kidnapped Austin Mom

There’s still no murder charge in the case of the Austin mom who was killed after she and her baby were kidnapped.

Right now, investigators are trying to figure out where Heidi Broussard was murdered. She and her newborn daughter disappeared from Austin about two weeks ago. A week later, Broussard was found strangled at the home of her friend Magen Fieramusca near Jersey Village.

The baby was found alive at the home, and has been reunited with her father. Fieramusca is charged with kidnapping and tampering with a corpse.