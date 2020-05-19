Stock Markets Ease Back Amid Glum Economic Reports

(AP) — Stock markets are easing back from a rally the day before as poor economic data reinforces the challenges the world faces in recovering from the recession induced by the coronavirus pandemic. Markets had begun the week on a strong note amid optimism over a potential vaccine for the coronavirus. That helped Asian markets close higher. But sentiment was dampened in European trading after new figures on Tuesday after a record jump in jobless claims in Britain and a 76% slide in new car sales across Europe. Wall Street futures are down slightly ahead of the open.