Stock Markets Ease Back Amid Glum Economic Reports

A woman wearing face mask walks past a bank electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index Tuesday, May 19, 2020. Asian shares rose Tuesday on optimism about a potential vaccine for the coronavirus after hopes for a U.S. economic recovery in the second half of the year sent Wall Street into a rebound. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)

(AP) — Stock markets are easing back from a rally the day before as poor economic data reinforces the challenges the world faces in recovering from the recession induced by the coronavirus pandemic. Markets had begun the week on a strong note amid optimism over a potential vaccine for the coronavirus. That helped Asian markets close higher. But sentiment was dampened in European trading after new figures on Tuesday after a record jump in jobless claims in Britain and a 76% slide in new car sales across Europe. Wall Street futures are down slightly ahead of the open.