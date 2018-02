(New York, NY) — The Dow Jones Industrial Average is hitting its lowest level of the year, falling 11-hundred-75 points today to close at 24-346.

The losses come on the heels of a 666-point drop on Friday. The Dow lost more than 15-hundred points by 3:30 p.m. Eastern today, and even entered correction territory.

The S&P 500 lost 113 points to finish at 26-49, and the Nasdaq was 273 points lower at 69-68.