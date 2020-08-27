Stocks Rise After Fed Says Rates May Stay Low For Longer

(AP) — Stocks are pushing further into record heights in morning trading on Wall Street Thursday after the Federal Reserve made a major overhaul to its strategy, one that could keep interest rates lower for longer. Trading was jumbled after a highly anticipated speech from Fed Chair Jerome Powell, where he essentially said the Fed may continue to pump aid into the economy even if inflation rises above its target level of 2%. Prices for stocks, bonds and gold all made several U-turns in the minutes after Powell began talking. The S&P 500 was up 0.5% in morning trading. Gold was down.