Stocks Sink On Fears Virus Outbreak Will Dent Global Economy

The front of the New York Stock Exchange is shown, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020. Stocks plunged on Wall Street as investors feared that a virus outbreak that originated in China will dent the global economy. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

Stocks fell sharply on Wall Street as investors feared that a virus outbreak that originated in China will dent the global economy. Technology companies, which do a lot of business with China, led the losses. Airlines fell after Delta and American suspended flights to and from the country. The sell-off erased the S&P 500’s gains for January and gave the benchmark index its biggest weekly loss since August. The S&P 500 sank 58, or 1.8%, to 3,225. The Dow Jones industrials fell 603, or 2.1% to 28,256. The Nasdaq dropped 148, or 1.6%, to 9,150. Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 1.51%.