Stocks Wobble In Early Trading As Investors Turn Cautious

FILE - In this Feb. 5, 2020, file photo specialist Dilip Patel, left, and trader John Panin work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. The U.S. stock market opens at 9:30 a.m. EST on Thursday, Feb. 20. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

(AP) — U.S. stocks wobbled between small gains and losses in early trading Thursday as investors became more cautious following a record-setting day for major indexes. The virus outbreak originating in China remains a lingering concern as more companies warn of the economic impact. The world’s biggest shipper, A.P. Moller Maersk, expects a profit hit in 2020. Technology and health care companies fell broadly. Bond yields slipped. Companies that rely on consumer spending held up better than most, along with safe-play investments like utilities and real estate companies. E-Trade soared after agreeing to be acquired by Morgan Stanley.

