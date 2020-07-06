Stores Focus On Cleaning To Get Shoppers Back To Spending

Workers test social distancing at the Macy's Herald Square location, Friday, June 19, 2020, in New York. As Macy's and other retailers reopen their doors, shoppers face an entirely new experience. The retail industry's ability to make shoppers safe while not scaring them away will determine how quickly they can recover from the worst sales slump on record. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

(AP) — Forget about making shopping fun. As clothing retailers and others try to stay viable during the coronavirus pandemic, they’re hoping steps like cleaning during store hours, offering hand sanitizer and other safety measures will bring in customers to spend. They are largely leaving fitting rooms open and not requiring shoppers to wear masks unless it’s a local rule, even though public health experts say masks, social distancing and good ventilation are key for safety. That may make some shoppers more nervous. It’s a crucial moment for retailers, who are trying to recover from the worst sales slump on record.