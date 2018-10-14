Home TEXAS Stores Selling Cannabis Extract Cannabidiol Popping Up
(AP) – Some stores around Texas have begun selling the cannabis extract known as CBD, despite the lack of any state law specifically legalizing the sale.

The Austin American-Statesman reports the sale of products containing CBD, or cannabidiol, is occurring in a legal grey area. Law enforcement officials, prosecutors and pro-cannabis activists disagreeing among themselves whether the sales are legal.  CBD is a non-intoxicating derivative of marijuana and hemp that has been marketed as therapy for many afflictions, from chronic pain to insomnia.

Texas lawmakers approved a restrictive medical cannabis law in 2015 that allows dispensaries licensed by the state to make and sell products containing CBD in greater concentrations than what some are now freely retailing.  If unlicensed sales are illegal, the sale could be punishable by up to a year in jail and a fine of up to $4,000. If possession is illegal, it could be punishable by up to six months in jail and a fine of up to $2,000.

